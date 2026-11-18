There are only a few payments left to complete the Social Security Administration (SSA) schedule for November, so millions of beneficiaries are waiting to receive their benefit deposits.

Payments are made in stages throughout the month, based on the type of benefit and each recipient’s date of birth.

Which beneficiaries will receive a payment on the last day of 2026?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will receive two payments in December because of an early deposit in the SSA schedule. The first deposit will cover the December benefit and will be credited on the 1st, while the second will arrive on Dec. 31 as an advance payment for January 2027.

The change will affect about 7.3 million people who receive this benefit. It will also include those who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits.

Why will they be the first to receive the COLA increase for 2027?

That is because the last deposit these beneficiaries will receive on Dec. 31, 2026, will cover the January 2027 benefit. The payment is moved up because Jan. 1 is a federal holiday in the United States and the SSA does not issue payments on that date.

For those who receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, the schedule also calls for an early deposit for January. This is because Jan. 3, 2027, will fall on a Sunday, so the payment could not be made on Friday, Jan. 1 because of the holiday and, as a result, it will be credited on Thursday, Dec. 31.

What COLA increases are expected for benefits in 2027?

According to the SSA, benefits will increase by 3.6% based on the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), a percentage based on the change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) between the third quarter of 2025 and the same period in 2026.

Individual retirees will go from receiving $2,095 to $2,170 a month, while retired couples will go from $3,238 to $3,355.

For widows and widowers without children, the amount will rise from $1,936 to $2,005. Meanwhile, disabled workers will go from receiving $1,642 to $1,701 a month. If they have a spouse and children, the average benefit will increase from $2,970 to $3,077.

As for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the federal payment standards will also change. Individual beneficiaries will go from receiving $994 to $1,029 a month, while couples will go from $1,491 to $1,544.