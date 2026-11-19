TRICARE Open Season ends Dec. 8. It’s the yearly window when people eligible for the military’s health insurance program can sign up for a plan or switch plans for 2027. Anyone who is already enrolled and wants to keep their plan doesn’t need to do anything.

TRICARE is the health care program for members of the uniformed services, military retirees and their families. The enrollment period opened Nov. 9. Changes made before it closes take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and current plans renew on their own as long as the person remains eligible.

Dental and vision insurance are handled separately, through the Federal Benefits Open Season on BENEFEDS, the federal enrollment website. That window stays open until Dec. 14, and coverage also starts Jan. 1.

Who needs to act during TRICARE Open Season before 2027?

Open season covers TRICARE’s two main health plans. TRICARE Prime works like a health maintenance organization: members get a primary care manager and usually need referrals. TRICARE Select lets them see any TRICARE-authorized provider without a referral, though they share more of the cost.

Eligible people who haven’t joined either plan are the ones who most need to act. If they miss Dec. 8, next year they’ll only be able to get care at military hospitals and clinics when space is available. People already enrolled can use the window to switch between Prime and Select, or between individual and family coverage.

Some beneficiaries aren’t affected at all. This open season doesn’t apply to active duty service members. It also doesn’t apply to people on TRICARE For Life, which covers Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, or on the Reserve Select, Retired Reserve or Young Adult plans.

Eligible people who haven’t joined either plan are the ones who most need to act. Magnific

How do you enroll or change TRICARE plans before the Dec. 8 deadline?

The fastest way is online at milConnect , the Defense Department’s benefits website. You can also call your TRICARE regional contractor, the company that runs the program where you live, or mail or fax an enrollment form. Forms and step-by-step instructions are on the program’s Enroll or Purchase a Plan page.

Which plans you can choose depends on who you are and where you live. Costs vary too. TRICARE’s Plan Finder tool shows the options open to you. Its comparison and cost tools list enrollment fees, deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses for each plan.

After Dec. 8, you can enroll in or switch plans only after a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event. That’s a major change such as getting married, having a baby, moving or retiring from active duty.