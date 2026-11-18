The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) explains on its official website the requirements all applicants for retirement benefits must meet in order to claim these payments.

One of the main ones is tied to the minimum number of years worked needed to qualify for benefits, and the other is the age you must reach to file the application.

Those who have worked fewer than this number of years will be barred from retiring

The federal agency explains that to retire, you must have earned at least 40 credits in your work record, which is equivalent to at least 10 years of work and tax payments. If you do not meet this requirement, you cannot apply for retirement benefits.

How years worked are measured in the record

These credits are accumulated over the years by earning a certain amount, which is adjusted from year to year. For example, in 2026 the agency awards one credit to each worker who earns 1,890.

Since SSA can award a maximum of 4 credits in a year, the minimum number of years worked to reach 40 credits is 10.

At what age SSA retirement benefits can be received

At age 62, those who have already earned their 40 credits in their work record are eligible to apply, but they will receive a reduced retirement benefit for having claimed before full retirement age.

If the application is filed at full retirement age, the retirement benefit is paid with no reductions or increases.

Finally, if benefits are claimed after full retirement age, the amount received increases in proportion to how long the claimant waited to file, up to age 70, when the maximum payment can be received.