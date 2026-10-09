Americans preparing for retirement can use seven official Social Security Administration (SSA) publications to understand how much they may receive in monthly benefits, when to apply and how their employment history could affect their payments.

In a blog post published on October 7, 2026, the agency highlighted a series of resources designed to help future retirees make informed decisions before submitting an application. The publications cover everything from the formula used to calculate retirement benefits to the consequences of continuing to work after payments begin.

The SSA explains that Social Security benefits typically replace about 40% of a worker’s pre-retirement earnings. People who want to maintain their standard of living may need to supplement that income with personal savings, pensions, investments or part-time employment.

Although the publications provide useful information for planning, the amount each person receives depends on individual circumstances, including lifetime earnings and the age at which they begin collecting benefits.

The 7 official SSA guides to prepare for retirement

The Social Security Administration recommends seven publications that address the main questions people may have before and after retirement.

1. Retirement: understanding Social Security benefits

This publication provides an overview of the retirement program, including how workers earn coverage, how to apply and how the SSA calculates monthly payments.

It also explains the factors that influence retirement decisions. Workers can use this information as a starting point to understand their eligibility and the steps involved in claiming benefits.

2. When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits

Choosing when to claim Social Security can have a lasting effect on monthly income. This guide examines the factors people should consider when deciding whether to begin receiving payments earlier or wait.

Eligible workers can generally claim retirement benefits starting at age 62. However, claiming before full retirement age reduces the monthly benefit, while delaying retirement beyond full retirement age can increase payments up to age 70.

The right decision depends on personal circumstances, including financial needs, health and family longevity.

3. Your Retirement Benefit: How It’s Determined

People who want to understand how the SSA calculates their payments can consult this publication. It explains the benefit formula and includes a worksheet to help estimate future retirement benefits.

A worker’s earnings history is particularly important because the agency uses covered earnings to determine the amount of the benefit. Reviewing the calculation can help future retirees understand how their work record influences their expected monthly income.

Workers should also verify that their earnings records are accurate before applying.

Publications explain how work history, age and earnings limits can change monthly Social Security payments.

4. Your Retirement Checklist

This guide helps people organize the decisions they need to make before claiming Social Security.

It outlines considerations that can influence when to apply and encourages workers to assess their circumstances before choosing a retirement date. The checklist can be especially useful for people approaching retirement who want to compare their options and prepare for the application process.

5. Retire Online

People who have decided to claim benefits can use this publication to learn how to submit a retirement application online.

The guide explains the online application process and helps applicants understand how to complete the necessary steps. Preparing in advance can make it easier to gather the information needed to apply.

The SSA encourages people to review their options before submitting an application rather than making the decision solely based on their age.

6. How Work Affects Your Benefits

Some retirees continue working while receiving Social Security payments. This publication explains how employment can affect benefits and why the timing of retirement matters.

For people who have not reached full retirement age, earnings above the applicable annual limit may temporarily reduce the benefits they receive. Different rules apply once workers reach full retirement age.

Continuing to work can also increase future benefits in certain circumstances, particularly when additional earnings replace lower-earning years in the calculation used by the SSA.

7. What You Need to Know When You Get Retirement or Survivors Benefits

This publication is intended for people who already receive retirement or survivors benefits. It explains what beneficiaries can expect, their reporting responsibilities and the changes they may need to report to the agency.

Changes in income, employment or other circumstances can affect certain benefits or create reporting obligations. Understanding these requirements can help recipients avoid administrative problems and keep their records up to date.

How to estimate your Social Security retirement benefits

In addition to reading the seven publications, workers can use the SSA’s online services to obtain a more personalized estimate of their future payments.

The agency recommends creating or signing in to a my Social Security account, where users can review their earnings history and compare estimated retirement benefits for different claiming ages.

The estimates can help workers evaluate when to begin receiving payments, although the final amount depends on their actual earnings record and circumstances when they apply.

The SSA generally calculates retirement benefits using a worker’s highest 35 years of indexed earnings. If someone has fewer than 35 years of covered earnings, years without earnings can count as zeros in the calculation and reduce the resulting benefit.

The age at which a person claims also matters. Monthly payments are lower when benefits begin before full retirement age and can increase when eligible workers delay claiming, up to age 70.

People can find the agency’s retirement resources and calculators through the official Social Security retirement benefits website and its benefit calculators page.