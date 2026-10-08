The Internal Revenue Service has announced the inflation-adjusted amounts for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for tax year 2026, including a maximum credit of $8,231 for taxpayers who meet the requirements and have three or more qualifying children.

The new figures apply to income earned during 2026 and will generally affect tax returns filed in 2027. The IRS included the adjustments as part of the tax changes associated with the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Who could qualify for up to $8,231?

The maximum $8,231 EITC is available only to qualifying taxpayers with three or more qualifying children. The amount a taxpayer actually receives depends on several factors, including earned income, adjusted gross income, filing status and family size.

IRS inflation adjustment raises EITC amounts; claims apply to 2026 income filed in 2027.

The IRS emphasizes that the EITC is designed to help low- to moderate-income workers and families. Taxpayers generally need earned income from employment or self-employment and must meet additional eligibility requirements.

For tax year 2026, the maximum EITC amounts are:

Qualifying children Maximum EITC 0 $664 1 $4,427 2 $7,316 3 or more $8,231

The maximum for families with three or more qualifying children rises from $8,046 in tax year 2025 to $8,231 in 2026.

The $8,231 is not an automatic IRS payment

The $8,231 figure is the maximum tax credit, not a guaranteed refund that every eligible family will receive.

The EITC can reduce the amount of federal income tax owed and, for eligible taxpayers, can increase the amount of their tax refund. The final benefit depends on the taxpayer’s individual circumstances.

Among the basic requirements, taxpayers generally must have earned income, meet the applicable income limits, have a valid Social Security number and satisfy the IRS rules regarding citizenship or residency. The agency also has specific requirements for taxpayers claiming qualifying children.

Taxpayers who want to determine whether they qualify can use the IRS’s EITC Assistant, which helps evaluate eligibility based on income, filing status and family circumstances.