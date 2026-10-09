Cash App users who previously filed eligible claims could receive payments in October 2026 as part of a $15 million class-action settlement involving alleged security failures and unauthorized account activity. The agreement covers certain current and former customers who experienced problems involving their accounts or personal information between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024.

The settlement involving Cash App and its parent company, Block Inc., provides compensation for qualifying losses associated with security incidents, unauthorized transactions and certain problems with the resolution of account errors. However, not every Cash App customer is eligible for a payment, and the maximum award does not guarantee that every approved claimant will receive $2,500.

According to the official settlement website, the court granted final approval on March 27, 2025. Payments to approved claims are scheduled for distribution in October 2026.

Who qualifies for the Cash App $15 million settlement?

The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit alleging that Cash App and Block failed to adequately protect users and meet certain obligations following security incidents and disputes involving unauthorized transactions.

One incident involved a former Cash App Investing employee who accessed account information without permission. Another involved unauthorized access to certain Cash App accounts through recycled phone numbers linked to those accounts.

The settlement class includes eligible current and former customers of Cash App, Cash App Investing and related entities whose personal information or accounts were accessed without authorization, who experienced unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers, or who had qualifying problems with the resolution of an account error during the covered period.

To qualify for compensation, claimants had to submit a valid claim by the November 18, 2024, deadline. The settlement administrator is no longer accepting new claims.

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The main requirements and conditions include:

Eligible account activity: The incident or qualifying problem must have occurred between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024.

A valid claim: The customer must have submitted a claim form before the deadline and received approval.

Evidence of losses: Reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses requires supporting third-party documentation. Transaction-loss claims also require the documentation specified in the settlement terms.

Simply having a Cash App account during the covered period does not automatically qualify someone for compensation. Eligibility depends on the circumstances of the incident and the validity of the submitted claim.

How much money can eligible Cash App users receive?

The settlement establishes a $15 million fund to cover approved claims, attorneys’ fees and costs, a service payment to the class representative, and settlement administration expenses. The amount remaining for eligible claimants depends on these deductions and the claims approved under the agreement. The settlement provides for several categories of compensation.

Out-of-pocket losses: Eligible claimants can seek reimbursement of up to $2,500 for documented expenses fairly traceable to a covered security incident, unauthorized account event or qualifying error-resolution problem. Examples may include certain credit-monitoring expenses, bank fees and other eligible costs.

Lost time: Claimants can seek compensation for up to three hours of lost time at a rate of $25 per hour, for a maximum of $75 under this category.

Transaction losses: Eligible customers may also seek reimbursement for documented financial losses resulting from qualifying unauthorized account events. The settlement requires supporting evidence, such as documentation of a report to the defendants, a police report or other evidence establishing that the event occurred.

These categories are subject to the settlement’s eligibility rules and documentation requirements. The $2,500 figure is a maximum for qualifying out-of-pocket losses, not a guaranteed payment for every claimant. The amount an individual receives depends on the approved claim and the applicable settlement terms.

When will Cash App settlement payments arrive?

The settlement administrator’s website states that payments for approved claims are scheduled for October 2026. The court granted final approval in March 2025, and the claims process has since moved through its review and deficiency-resolution stages.

Customers who submitted claims should consult the official settlement website for updates on the distribution process and information about their approved claims.

Because the filing deadline has passed, people who did not submit a claim by November 18, 2024, cannot file a new one under this settlement. The announcement therefore concerns the distribution of money to approved claimants, rather than a new opportunity for all Cash App users to apply.

For the latest information, visit the official Cash App Security Settlement website.