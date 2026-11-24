Social Security beneficiaries can access their personalized 2027 COLA notices through the Message Center in their my The Social Security Administration has started enforcing new Medicare eligibility requirements that could put some beneficiaries’ health coverage at risk.

Under the changes, certain people who are already enrolled in the program must provide additional information to prove they still qualify.

The agency began notifying current beneficiaries whose eligibility it could not verify. Those who receive a letter must review its instructions and submit the requested documentation by the specified deadline. Otherwise, their Medicare coverage could end on February 1, 2027.

Who could lose Medicare coverage under the new eligibility requirements?

The changes stem from Section 71201 of Public Law 119-21, which restricts Medicare eligibility based on citizenship and immigration status.

Under the new rules, individuals must belong to one of the following categories to qualify for Medicare:

U.S. citizens or nationals.

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders).

Cuban-Haitian entrants.

Certain migrants from countries covered by the Compacts of Free Association.

People who do not fall into these categories may no longer qualify for Medicare, even if they previously received coverage under the program.

The SSA began enforcing the new Medicare eligibility requirements on November 10, 2026. Rix Pix Photography

The new requirements also apply to people who already enrolled. However, receiving a notice does not necessarily mean someone is ineligible. Some beneficiaries may still qualify, but they need to provide evidence so the SSA can verify their status.

When could Medicare coverage end for beneficiaries who do not respond?

The SSA warned that beneficiaries who cannot establish their eligibility within the applicable timeframe could lose their Medicare coverage effective February 1, 2027.

This means coverage will not end immediately when someone receives the notification. However, ignoring the letter or failing to provide the requested evidence could put their access to Medicare benefits at risk.

People who believe the agency incorrectly determined that they are ineligible can appeal the decision. According to the SSA, they must submit a written appeal within 60 days of receiving the decision letter.