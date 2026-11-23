The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to make a payment on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The date applies to beneficiaries in the birthday-based schedule whose group includes people born from the 21st through the 31st of any month.

That is according to the official 2026 payment calendar, which assigns that group to the fourth Wednesday of each month. The day does not apply to all beneficiaries, since other dates apply depending on the payment schedule.

Who is due to be paid on Wednesday, Nov. 25

The schedule divides payments into three groups. Those assigned the birthday range of the 1st through the 10th are paid on the second Wednesday, those born from the 11th through the 20th on the third, and those born from the 21st through the 31st on the fourth. In November, that final group falls on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

To identify the group, what matters is the birth date of the person on whose work record the benefit is based. The SSA explains that when someone is paid as a retired worker, their own birthday is used.

By contrast, if a person receives benefits based on a spouse’s work record, the reference date is that spouse’s birthday. For that reason, it is not always enough to look only at the birthday of the person receiving the money.

Which beneficiaries follow a different schedule

The calendar sets apart those who received Social Security benefits before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, known as SSI. For these groups, it sets Social Security payments for the 3rd of the month.

Meanwhile, SSI is usually paid on the 1st of each month, with adjustments when the date falls on a weekend or holiday. Therefore, the Wednesday, Nov. 25 date does not apply to that program’s payment.

What to do if the deposit does not show up on time

The SSA’s official calendar says that if the payment does not arrive on the expected date, beneficiaries should wait an additional three days for mail delivery before contacting Social Security.

For electronic payments, the agency’s specific guidance recommends checking with the bank first or with the financial institution because there could be a delay in posting.

If it is still necessary to report a missing payment, the beneficiary can call 1-800-772-1213 or contact their local office. The agency will review the case and, if it determines the payment is due, replace it.