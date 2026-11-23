The Social Security Administration is making 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment notices available online, allowing beneficiaries to check how much their monthly payments will increase and what deductions will apply.

The adjustment will raise Social Security benefits by 3.6% starting in January 2027. Beneficiaries can access their personalized notices through their my Social Security accounts before receiving the paper version by mail.

How to check your 2027 Social Security payment online

Beneficiaries can access their COLA notices through the Message Center in their personal my Social Security accounts. To view the notice online, they must have created an account before November 18, 2026, and be enrolled in electronic notifications.

Those who do not meet these requirements will receive their notices by mail in December.

Social Security beneficiaries can access their personalized 2027 COLA notices through the Message Center in their my Social Security accounts. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What information will beneficiaries find in their COLA notice?

The personalized notice explains how much each beneficiary’s monthly payment will increase in 2027 and shows the deductions that will apply to the new amount.

This is particularly important for people enrolled in Medicare, since their premiums can affect the amount they actually receive. The SSA also makes information about the 2027 Medicare premium available through the Message Center.