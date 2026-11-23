The Social Security Administration reminds Supplemental Security Income recipients who work that they must report their wages every month to keep their benefit payments accurate. The agency requires them to submit this information by the 10th of the following month.

Although the deadline is the 10th, the SSA recommends reporting earnings before the 6th to help ensure the information is processed on time. Missing the deadline can lead to incorrect payments, interruptions in benefits, or penalties.

When must SSI recipients report their wages?

SSI beneficiaries who work must report their monthly earnings by the 10th of the month following the month in which they received them. For example, wages earned in October must be reported by November 10.

The SSA recommends submitting wage information before the 6th of each month. Reporting earnings early gives the agency more time to process the information and helps prevent payment errors.

SSI beneficiaries who work must report their monthly earnings by the 10th of the month following the month in which they received them. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How can beneficiaries report their earnings?

The SSA offers several ways for SSI recipients to submit their monthly wage information:

my Social Security: beneficiaries can report wages through their online account.

SSI Mobile Wage Reporting: the agency’s mobile application allows users to submit earnings information.

Automated telephone system: recipients can report wages using the SSA’s automated phone service.

Payroll Information Exchange (PIE): participating employers can send wage information directly to Social Security.

Beneficiaries should also report changes in their employment, including starting a new job, receiving a pay raise, or stopping work. Keeping this information up to date helps the SSA calculate benefits correctly and avoid payment problems.