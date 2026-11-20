The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has confirmed a major change to the rules used to determine whether someone should be classified as an employee or an independent contractor. The final rule, announced on November 19, 2026, replaces the framework adopted in 2024 with a revised approach based on the economic relationship between workers and the businesses that hire them.

The decision could affect how companies classify different types of workers, particularly in industries that rely on freelance arrangements, independent services and digital platforms. The new standard also provides employers and workers with additional guidance on how federal authorities will evaluate these relationships.

What changes under the new Department of Labor rule?

The central change is the return to a streamlined economic reality test. Under this approach, the main question is whether an individual is economically dependent on a business for work or is operating an independent business.

The DOL identifies two core factors that will carry greater weight in the classification process:

The nature and degree of control over the work: Authorities will examine who controls important aspects of the job. Workers who set their own schedules, choose their assignments and have the freedom to work for other businesses may be more likely to qualify as independent contractors. Conversely, employer control over schedules, workloads and exclusivity may point toward employee status.

The opportunity for profit or loss: The government will consider whether workers can increase their earnings or experience financial losses through their own business decisions, initiative or investments in equipment, materials or additional help.

The rule also identifies three additional factors: the level of specialized skill required, the permanence of the working relationship, and whether the worker’s activities are part of an integrated unit of production.

However, the Department emphasizes that no single factor automatically determines a worker’s classification. The two core factors generally carry more weight, particularly when they point toward the same conclusion.

Freelancers, delivery drivers and other workers could be affected

The new framework includes practical examples showing how the government intends to evaluate different working arrangements.

For instance, a delivery driver who uses a digital platform could qualify as an independent contractor if the app allows them to reject assignments without consequences, work for competing services and manage their own workload.

The outcome could be different if the platform exercises substantial control over the worker. If the application limits meaningful choices, penalizes drivers for rejecting orders or restricts their ability to work for competing companies, those circumstances could indicate an employment relationship.

The rule also addresses truck drivers who own and operate their vehicles, illustrating how control over their work and business investments can influence their classification.

Another important distinction is that actual working conditions matter more than what a contract says is theoretically possible. For example, a business cannot rely solely on a contractual provision allowing a freelancer to negotiate rates or work for competitors if, in practice, those options are not genuinely available.

Which federal laws will the new rules cover?

The revised classification standard will apply to three federal labor laws:

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Establishes federal minimum wage, overtime pay and other workplace requirements.

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA): Provides eligible employees with job-protected leave for qualifying family and medical reasons.

Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act (MSPA): Establishes protections for migrant and seasonal agricultural workers.

The Department clarified that the change does not automatically extend to other federal laws, including the Internal Revenue Code. It also does not override state or local worker-classification requirements, which means individual states may continue applying stricter standards.

When will the new labor rule take effect?

The DOL announced the final rule on November 19, 2026, after publishing its initial proposal on February 27, 2026. During the 60-day public comment period, the agency received more than 16,000 comments before finalizing the measure with several modifications and additional examples.

The final document has received approval from the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and has been submitted to the Office of the Federal Register.

However, the rule is still pending official publication in the Federal Register, which is expected in the coming days. Once published, it will take effect 60 days later.

While the measure marks a significant shift in how the federal government assesses worker misclassification, businesses and independent workers will still need to comply with stricter state or local classification laws where applicable.