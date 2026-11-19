Saving for retirement could become more accessible for millions of American workers following newly finalized rules for workplace retirement plans.

The final regulations implement a key provision of the SECURE 2.0 Act and establish clearer requirements for automatic enrollment in newer 401(k) and 403(b) plans. The goal is to encourage more employees to participate in retirement savings programs without requiring them to complete the enrollment process themselves.

How automatic enrollment in 401(k) and 403(b) plans will work

Under the new regulations, covered retirement plans generally must automatically enroll eligible employees at a default contribution rate of at least 3% (and no more than 10%) of their compensation.

The percentage will not remain static throughout an employee’s participation. After an initial participation period, the default contribution rate must generally increase by at least one percentage point each year until it reaches at least 10%, without exceeding a maximum cap of 15%. Employers have some flexibility regarding the timing and amount of these increases, provided they comply with statutory limits.

Workers will also retain full control over their contributions. Employees can opt out of automatic enrollment entirely or choose a different contribution percentage at any time if they do not want to follow the default arrangement.

The changes establish automatic contribution requirements, gradual increases and new exceptions for certain employers, while allowing workers to maintain control over their money.

Which employers and retirement plans are covered by the new rules?

The automatic enrollment requirements apply primarily to plans established after December 29, 2022, and include several statutory exceptions. Among the main exemptions are:

Small businesses: Employers with 10 or fewer employees .

New businesses: Companies operating for less than three years .

Governmental plans: Retirement plans maintained by government entities.

Church plans: Certain retirement plans maintained by churches.

SIMPLE 401(k) plans: Excluded from the automatic enrollment requirements.

Pre-existing plans: Most 401(k) and 403(b) plans established before December 29, 2022.

The regulations also clarify how automatic enrollment rules apply when employers merge retirement plans. Additionally, they simplify administrative procedures by allowing certain required notices to be combined and reducing annual notice requirements for qualifying unenrolled employees, provided they continue receiving annual reminders and have access to relevant plan documents.

When will the new retirement rules take effect?

Employers will have a transition period to prepare for compliance. The final regulations generally apply to retirement plan years beginning after December 31, 2027, giving employers and payroll providers time to adjust their administrative systems. Until then, plans remain subject to a reasonable, good-faith compliance standard.

Overall, the automatic enrollment expansion under the SECURE 2.0 Act is projected to increase retirement savings by an average of $4.2 billion annually between 2023 and 2032, marking a major step toward expanding workplace retirement coverage while preserving employee choice.