The federal government has modified some of the conditions recipients must meet to continue receiving food assistance, potentially affecting adults who were previously exempt from certain work rules and immigrants whose legal status no longer qualifies under the revised criteria.

The changes stem from the federal legislation known as the Working Families Tax Cut Act, signed into law in July 2025. Although some provisions began taking effect in 2026, their impact extends into the fiscal year that runs from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027.

Which SNAP recipients could lose their food stamps because of the new work requirements?

One of the most significant changes concerns the work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs). The legislation expanded the age range subject to these rules, generally covering adults ages 18 through 64 who are able to work and do not have a child under 14 in their SNAP household.

To continue receiving benefits beyond the program’s time limit, affected recipients generally must complete at least 80 hours of qualifying activities per month. These activities do not necessarily have to involve paid employment.

Depending on the applicable state rules, qualifying activities may include:

Working for an employer or being self-employed.

Participating in an approved employment or training program.

Performing qualifying community service or volunteer work.

Combining work and approved training activities to reach the required monthly hours.

Millions of households rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to afford groceries, but new federal rules are changing who can qualify.

People who are subject to the rule but fail to meet it or qualify for an exemption may receive SNAP for only three months within a 36-month period.

The expansion also affects certain groups that previously had specific exemptions, including veterans, people experiencing homelessness and some former foster youth. However, eligibility depends on the individual’s circumstances and any applicable exemption.

Which people can still qualify for an exemption?

Not every SNAP recipient is required to complete the additional 80 monthly hours. Certain circumstances may exempt individuals from the time limit, including:

People who cannot work because of a physical or mental limitation.

Pregnant individuals.

People who have a child under 14 in their SNAP household.

Individuals who already meet the applicable general work requirements.

People who qualify for another exemption under federal or state rules.

The distinction between the general SNAP work requirements and the additional ABAWD time limit is important. A person may be exempt from one set of rules but still have to comply with the other.

Immigration restrictions could also affect SNAP eligibility in 2027

Another major change concerns noncitizen eligibility. The new federal law narrowed the categories of lawfully present immigrants who may qualify for food assistance.

Under the revised framework, eligible categories include U.S. citizens and nationals, as well as certain noncitizens who meet specific legal requirements. These include qualifying lawful permanent residents, certain Cuban and Haitian entrants, and citizens of countries covered by the Compacts of Free Association.

As a result, some people who previously qualified under other immigration categories, including certain refugees, asylees and individuals with humanitarian parole, may no longer meet the federal eligibility criteria.

However, a change in one household member’s eligibility does not automatically disqualify everyone living in the same home. State agencies must still determine whether other household members qualify individually.

What income limits apply to SNAP in fiscal year 2027?

In addition to the new work and immigration rules, households must continue meeting the program’s income and resource requirements.

For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the federal income limits for the period from October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027, are:

1 person $1,729 $1,330 2 people $2,345 $1,804 3 people $2,960 $2,277 4 people $3,575 $2,750 5 people $4,191 $3,224 6 people $4,806 $3,697

The gross income limit generally corresponds to 130% of the federal poverty level, while the net income limit corresponds to 100%. Different limits apply in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The USDA also establishes countable resource limits. For most households, the limit is $3,000, increasing to $4,750 when at least one household member is 60 or older or has a disability.