Thousands of consumers in the United States could receive money back following a federal investigation into fraud involving Walmart’s money transfer services. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) confirmed that it has started distributing more than $9.8 million in refunds to people affected by scams carried out through transfers made at the retailer’s stores.

The program covers 65,022 consumers who completed eligible money transfers at Walmart between January 2015 and December 2024. However, the payment is not available to everyone who shops at the retailer or uses its services. The agency has identified the affected recipients and is sending checks directly to them.

Who is eligible for the Walmart refund checks?

According to the FTC’s official refund program, the payments are intended for consumers who completed eligible money transfers at Walmart between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2024.

The refunds are connected to allegations that the retailer failed to adequately prevent scammers from using its money transfer services to steal money from customers. The FTC said the company did not have effective enough anti-fraud procedures, failed to properly train employees and did not adequately warn customers about the risks associated with these transactions.

The investigation focused on transfers made through Walmart stores, including services operated in connection with money transfer companies. Scammers used these channels to persuade consumers to send money under false pretenses, causing losses that reached hundreds of millions of dollars.

The payments are being sent by check, and eligible recipients should check the expiration date printed on the document. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

In June 2025, Walmart agreed to a $10 million settlement with the FTC to resolve the allegations. The agreement also requires the retailer to take appropriate measures to detect and prevent fraudulent transfers.

The current refund distribution is a separate step in that process. The FTC is sending more than $9.8 million to the consumers it identified as affected by the case.

Importantly, not every Walmart customer qualifies. Buying products at the stores, making ordinary purchases or simply having used a money transfer service does not automatically guarantee a refund. The payments are limited to the consumers included in the agency’s eligible recipient list.

How to receive the Walmart refund and what to do if the check does not arrive

Consumers do not need to submit a new application to request this payment. The FTC has identified the recipients and is sending their refunds by check.

The agency appointed Rust Consulting Inc. to administer the distribution. People who believe they may qualify but have not received their payment can contact the company directly at 1-833-472-1990 to ask about their case.

Anyone who receives a check must pay attention to its expiration date: the FTC says recipients have 90 days to cash it, as indicated on the document.

The total amount being distributed does not mean that every person will receive the same sum. The FTC has announced the overall value of the refunds and the number of recipients, but it has not stated that all checks will have an identical amount.