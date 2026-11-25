The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), confirmed a change to the January 2027 payment schedule that will benefit a group of retirees and pensioners. Deposits that were scheduled for the first few days of the month will be credited earlier than usual, so some beneficiaries will receive the money on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026.

The earlier payment will apply to those who started receiving benefits before May 1997 and to certain recipients who collect both Social Security and the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. For this group, the payment will arrive three days earlier than the usual date.

The change is due to the fact that Jan. 3, 2027, falls on a Sunday and, under the agency’s official rules, when a payment date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the deposit is made on the previous business day. The rest of the retirees will have to check the January schedule based on their birth date.

Which retirees and pensioners will be paid on Thursday, Dec. 31

The earlier January 2027 payment will apply to beneficiaries who were receiving Social Security before May 1997. This group has a different deposit schedule from that of those who began receiving benefits after that date.

It also includes people who receive both Social Security and SSI. In those cases, Social Security payments remain scheduled for the third day of each month, regardless of the beneficiary’s birth date.

The SSA sets out these conditions in its official section on payment dates.

Why January 2027 retirement payments are being moved up

The change stems from a quirk in the calendar, since Jan. 3, 2027 falls on a Sunday, so the agency must change the payment date for beneficiaries who are paid on that day of the month.

Under SSA rules, when the third day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday, the deposit is made on the previous business day. In this case, the money will be available on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026 because Jan. 1 is New Year’s Day and falls on a Sunday.

That means the retirees and pensioners affected will receive the benefit three days earlier than they would under the usual schedule.

When the rest of retirees and pensioners will be paid in January 2027

Beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security in May 1997 or later are on a schedule based on the primary beneficiary’s birth date.

According to the official 2027 payment calendar, January dates will be as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 13: 1st through 10th.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: 11th through 20th.

Wednesday, Jan. 27: 21st through 31st.

The SSA distributes deposits on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month, respectively. For that reason, these beneficiaries will not receive their retirement payment on Dec. 31, but on the date assigned to their birth group.