Supplemental Security Income recipients will be able to earn more money from work in 2027 without having those earnings counted against their benefits, thanks to an increase in a special Social Security Administration (SSA) exclusion.

The Student Earned Income Exclusion will rise to $2,500 per month, up from $2,410 in 2026. The annual maximum will also increase, reaching $10,080, compared with $9,730 this year. The adjustment follows the 3.6% cost-of-living increase announced for 2027.

How much can SSI recipients earn without affecting their benefits in 2027?

The SEIE allows eligible SSI recipients to earn money from employment without having those earnings count toward their SSI income calculations, up to specific limits.

Starting in 2027, the SSA will exclude:

Up to $2,500 in earned income per month.

A maximum of $10,080 in earned income throughout the calendar year.

These limits represent an increase from 2026, when the monthly exclusion was $2,410 and the annual maximum was $9,730.

The exclusion applies only to qualifying students’ earnings. It does not mean that every dollar earned above these limits will automatically result in the loss of SSI benefits. The agency calculates countable income under its other SSI rules, which may allow additional deductions.

Who qualifies for the SSI student income exclusion?

Not every SSI recipient who has a job can take advantage of this increase. The SEIE is specifically designed for beneficiaries who are under the age of 22 and regularly attend school.

According to the SSA’s rules, eligible students must meet both conditions to qualify. The exclusion can apply to individuals attending school, college, or university, as well as those enrolled in vocational or technical training programs.

Only SSI recipients under 22 who meet the SSA's school attendance requirements can benefit from the higher income exclusion in 2027. Shutterstock | Canva

The agency also specifies that the exclusion applies to the student’s own earned income. Therefore, simply receiving SSI and having a job is not enough to qualify for the higher limits.

Beneficiaries who do not meet these requirements may still qualify for other SSI work incentives and income exclusions, but they cannot use the special student exemption.