Walmart accused a woman of stealing groceries she said she had paid for, then demanded $200 from her. A jury ordered the company to pay her $2.1 million.

In November 2016, Lesleigh Nurse was stopped while leaving a Walmart in Semmes, Alabama. Store employees accused her of not paying for $48 in groceries, including items such as Christmas lights, a loaf of bread, and a box of cereal, according to WKRG.

The nurse said she had used the self-checkout, but the scanner froze, and her husband had paid the full bill of $122 with his debit card.

The case against her was dropped months later. But Nurse then received letters from a law firm demanding $200 to avoid a lawsuit. She refused to pay and took Walmart to court instead.

Why was she arrested at the Walmart?

Nurse told The New York Times that she was held in a back room at the store until a sheriff’s deputy arrived. A warrant for her arrest was issued 10 days later, and she turned herself in at the county jail, where she spent about four hours before being released on bond.

The shoplifting charge was dropped in March 2017, after the store’s loss prevention employee failed to show up in court.

The demands came under an Alabama law that allows stores to seek up to $200 from people accused of shoplifting. “At first you think, well, I’ll pay it and it will all go away. But then, I’m like, I didn’t do anything wrong; why would I pay for something I didn’t do?” Nurse told WKRG.

The trial Nurse hold against Walmart

At the trial, a witness testified that Walmart and other major retailers routinely used these settlements and that Walmart had made hundreds of millions of dollars this way over two years.

A Walmart spokesperson told The New York Times that the program ended in 2018 and disputed that it was driven by profit.

During the trial, the judge criticized Walmart for the “intentional loss” of the store’s security camera footage.

During the trial, the judge criticized Walmart for the “intentional loss” of the store’s security camera footage. Nurse said the videos would have shown an employee helping her scan items at the faulty machine.

The jury’s verdict against Walmart and the $2.1 million award. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The jury’s verdict and the $2.1 million award

A unanimous jury found Walmart liable for abuse of process and awarded Nurse $2.1 million in punitive damages, a sum meant to punish the company. However, the jurors sided with Walmart on her claims of false arrest and slander.

“She’s fought against the largest retailer in the world over $48 and won,” said her attorney, Vince Kilborn.

Nurse said that the damage caused by the arrest cannot be undone: “There’s no amount of money that’s going to make that go away.”