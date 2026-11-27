India took a step to strengthen its trade ties with Latin America’s largest economy: it signed an agreement with Brazil to expand bilateral trade between the two countries, with an ambitious goal of reaching $20 billion by 2030. The pact targets strategic sectors such as critical minerals, health care, energy and agriculture.

India signed an agreement to align with Latin America’s largest economy

The key players are India and Brazil, two giants of the so-called Global South and partners in the BRICS bloc. Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, and India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a demographic power. The push seeks to capitalize on that complementarity: Brazil is strong in natural resources, food and energy, while India stands out in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and technology.

The agreement was sealed in August 2026 between the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). It is a memorandum of understanding aimed at bringing companies closer together, expanding investment and creating business opportunities between the two countries.

They are targeting trade of up to $20 billion by 2030

The agreement’s main goal is measurable: raise bilateral trade to $20 billion by 2030. It is an ambitious target compared with current levels, and it reflects both governments’ intent to deepen a relationship that has been growing strongly in recent years.

It is a cooperation agreement, not a treaty

The signed document is a memorandum of understanding between trade and industry promotion agencies, designed to facilitate business, investment and ties between companies.

It is not a free trade agreement and does not create legal obligations between the states. Its value lies in setting out a roadmap and a political will to grow, with a concrete target, but whether it is fulfilled will depend on whether those deals actually materialize.

The agreement identifies several sectors with growth potential for trade and investment between the two countries:

Critical minerals and rare earths , a strategic area in which Brazil and India have been deepening cooperation (Brazil also wants projects to develop domestic technology).

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices (health care).

Bioenergy and biofuels.

Fertilizers.

Agribusiness.

The backdrop: BRICS and diversifying partners

India and Brazil are part of the BRICS bloc, which seeks to strengthen economic ties among major emerging economies and reduce their dependence on traditional markets and currencies.

In a global environment of trade tensions and shifting alliances, closer ties between two Global South powers are also a way to diversify partners and gain more room to maneuver.