Black Friday is a paid holiday for state government employees in more than 20 states, where state offices are closed Friday. It isn’t a federal holiday, though, so federal agencies, post offices, banks and stock markets are open.

States record the day under different names. Most list it as the Day After Thanksgiving, Nevada calls it Family Day, and Georgia lists it only as a state holiday.

The closures cover state agencies, so services such as driver’s license offices are usually shut. Some school districts also give students and staff the day off, but that varies from district to district.

Which states have Black Friday as a holiday?

State offices close for the day after Thanksgiving in these states:

California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky

Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire

North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia

City and county governments set their own calendars. Local offices may open even where state agencies are closed, so check your city’s or county’s hours before going.

Black Friday is a paid holiday for state government employees in more than 20 states.

Is Black Friday a federal holiday? These workers are still on the clock

No. Federal law sets 11 holidays, and the only November ones are Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Federal offices are open Friday. A president can give federal workers an extra day off by executive order, as President Donald Trump did on Dec. 24 and 26 last year.

The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail as usual. The Federal Reserve is open too, and most bank branches keep regular hours, though each bank sets its own schedule.

On Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq close early at 1 p.m. EST. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommends a 2 p.m. close for the bond market.

In the private sector, no federal law requires employers to give paid holidays or extra pay for working on one, so it comes down to company policy. For retail workers, Black Friday is often one of the busiest shifts of the year.