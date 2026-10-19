Walmart in the United States sells a compact toaster oven from the Mainstays brand for $24.68, an alternative for those looking to prepare quick meals without taking up too much space in the kitchen. The appliance allows toasting, baking, and broiling, and is designed to cook everything from toast and sandwiches to small pizzas.

The toaster oven has a power of 1,050 watts, two quartz heating elements, and an adjustable timer of up to 60 minutes, features that make it useful for various everyday preparations.

The product also includes a rack and a baking tray, two accessories that expand its possible uses. Its compact design makes it easy to place on the countertop and helps save space, while the exterior can be cleaned with a cloth.

What can be prepared in the Mainstays toaster oven sold by Walmart?

The Mainstays toaster oven has three settings: toast, bake and broil. That means you can handle a range of foods in one small appliance instead of heating up a full-size oven for every meal.

It fits up to four slices of bread at once or a 9-inch pizza, and it works for sandwiches and other small dishes, making it a practical option for breakfast, snacks and quick meals.

Its compact size can be useful in kitchens with limited available space or in homes that require a complementary appliance.

What features does the toaster oven sold by Walmart have and what accessories does it include?

The Mainstays MS4502550614-05 model has a power of 1,050 watts and two quartz heating elements, a rotary dial that allows you to select the cooking settings and set the time since it has a timer of up to 60 minutes and an indicator light that shows when it is on.

The product description indicates that its exterior can be cleaned with a cloth, which makes maintenance easier after use, and that it is sold in white or black. As for its accessories, the electric oven sold by Walmart includes a baking rack and a cooking tray.