A 92-year-old man living in a nursing home in Australia left his estate to a nurse who cared for him for just 24 days, but the case ended up in court. He was Lionel Markey Cox, who died in 2015 and had named Abha Anuradha Kumar as the sole beneficiary of his estate.

Years later, a legal dispute challenged the validity of the will and the circumstances under which it was drafted. In November 2024, a court overturned the probate grant and ordered the remaining money returned.

How did the case of the 92-year-old man who left his estate to a nurse unfold?

Lionel Cox was admitted in July 2015 to Cambridge House, a nursing home in Collingwood, Melbourne, Australia. At the time, nurse Abha Anuradha Kumar was in charge of the facility’s administration and learned about the patient’s personal and financial situation.

According to information published by Australia’s nursing regulator, she learned that Cox had no close relatives, owned a house and had not drawn up a will .

In the days that followed, Kumar obtained a will form that the man used to write a document naming her executor and sole beneficiary of his estate. Cox later died in August 2015, after staying at the home for 24 days.

How much money did Lionel Cox leave the nurse?

Cox’s estate was valued at 1.5 million Australian dollars (AUD), according to The Age in a Sept. 25, 2019, article headlined “Nurse who helped man write will banned by VCAT but keeps his $1.5m”.

Kumar received more than 1 million Australian dollars from the sale of Cox’s home, which sold for 1,117,000 Australian dollars. She also received money from other assets.

Why did the court void the will?

The dispute centered on the circumstances under which the document was drafted. Kumar had obtained the will form and arranged for two staff members at the facility to witness the signing without telling them that she was named as executor and sole beneficiary.

In 2021, State Trustees, Victoria’s public trustee, launched a proceeding challenging the will’s validity. The lawsuit raised irregularities in how it had been signed, including that the witnesses may not have seen Cox sign it under the conditions required by law.

On Nov. 21, 2024, Justice Melissa Daly of the Supreme Court of Victoria overturned the grant of probate Kumar had obtained to administer the estate and ordered her to return the remaining funds. According to coverage of the ruling, the money was to be deposited into a trust account administered by the court for distribution to Cox’s cousins.

What penalty did the nurse receive in the case?

The controversy also had professional consequences for Abha Kumar. According to People, in September 2019, the Australian disciplinary tribunal barred her for five years from reapplying for her professional registration and from working in elder care or disability services.

The AHPRA regulator said the penalty stemmed from her excessive involvement in Cox’s personal affairs, the conflict of interest created by her financial benefit under the will, and her professional conduct, which the tribunal found incompatible with nursing.