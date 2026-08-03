Current legislation in Mexico City provides for various mechanisms that can lead to the temporary suspension or definitive cancellation of the driver’s license for those who commit serious violations or repeatedly engage in conduct sanctioned by traffic authorities.

In response to questions about possible cancellations of licenses, it is important to distinguish between financial fines and the grounds established in the regulations. Currently, the loss of the driving permit is related to the severity and repetition of certain violations, as well as to the point system established by the Traffic Regulations.

Attention: In which cases can the driver’s license be suspended in CDMX

The Mobility Law of Mexico City, in its article 68, establishes that the license may be suspended for a period of between six months and three years under certain circumstances.

Among the grounds provided for is the accumulation of three violations of the Mobility Law or its regulations within one year, as well as causing damage to third parties or their property without having made the corresponding repair.

The suspension is also contemplated for those who are sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol. For the first violation, the suspension is for one year, and the driver must complete an addiction treatment program. If there is a second sanction for this cause within a period longer than one year, the suspension may be extended to three years.

When the definitive cancellation of the license applies

The grounds for definitive cancellation are regulated by article 67 of the CDMX Mobility Law.

The authority may cancel the license when a person receives a second sanction in the same year for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, or a third sanction for the same reason within three years.

The measure may also apply when the driver commits a violation under the influence of narcotics, psychotropic substances, or other toxic substances, when they have been sanctioned twice with a license suspension, or when it is proven that they submitted false information or documents during the application process.

Likewise, cancellation may proceed if a judicial or ministerial authority determines that a traffic incident constitutes a crime.

The point system can also lead to the loss of the license

Article 66 of the Traffic Regulations of Mexico City provides for a penalty point system associated with the violations committed by drivers.

According to this regulation, the license may be canceled when twelve penalty points are accumulated, which are assigned according to the sanctions recorded by the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

Each violation adds a certain number of points and, if a penalty ticket is canceled, the corresponding points are also deducted. The accumulation of points is linked to the violations committed and operates independently of the payment of financial fines.

Reasons that may lead to the suspension or cancellation of the license