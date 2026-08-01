The state of Texas approved a measure that changes the appearance of certain driver’s licenses and identification cards issued to people who are not U.S. citizens.

The initiative, known as S.B. 964 (Senate Bill 964), establishes that these documents must visibly include the word “NONCITIZEN” and have a vertical design, setting them apart from traditional licenses.

Licenses are changing: they will distinguish everyone who cannot prove they are legal citizens

S.B. 964 amends Texas law to require that driver’s licenses and identification cards issued to people who are not U.S. citizens have different visual features. Specifically, the law states that these documents:

Clearly display the word “NONCITIZEN” printed on them

Use a vertical format, instead of the usual horizontal design of most adult licenses

The stated goal of the law’s sponsors is for the documents to allow quick identification of whether the holder does or does not prove U.S. citizenship.

Has the law already taken effect?

Texas S.B. 964 has an effective date of September 1, 2025, so it is already in effect. The law requires that driver’s licenses and state identifications issued to non-citizens visually differ from those of citizens, with a vertical orientation and a front-side legend related to ineligibility to vote.

The law applies only to documents issued or renewed from that date onward. Licenses issued before then remain valid and are governed by the previous rule until it is time to renew them.