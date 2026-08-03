The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of Texas established as of March 5, 2026 a mandatory requirement for residents to be able to register a car within Texas territory. The measure leaves thousands of people out.

Since March, to access this process, one must comply with the “ID Rule,” a measure with which the Texas DMV requires anyone who wants to register a vehicle to present a photo identification document that is valid and has been issued by the government.

The Texas DMV prohibits vehicle registration for all these people: Who will not be able to meet this requirement?

Amid the tightening of immigration measures, Texas joined in March the jurisdictions that require proof of legal presence within the United States for certain procedures.

After this update, those residents who want to register a vehicle will have to present a valid identification that proves legal and irregularity-free immigration status.

For them to be considered valid:

They must not be expired.

They must be able to have supporting documents.

Vehicle registration renewal: What documents will foreigners have to present?

Foreigners who want to register a vehicle within Texas can prove their identity by presenting any of these documents:

Driver’s license or state ID compatible with REAL ID.

Valid U.S. passport.

Foreign passport + valid immigration documentation (visa, I-94, residency).

Green Card or other federal documents that are current.

How to register a vehicle at the Texas DMV?: important information

To carry out this process, one must:

Present the car title in the applicant’s name Valid documentation proving identity Have current insurance Pass a vehicle inspection