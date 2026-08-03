Humidity inside the house is a common problem, especially in homes with poor ventilation or located in areas where the climate favors condensation. In addition to causing stains on walls and windows, excess humidity can contribute to the appearance of mold and affect air quality , which poses a risk for people with allergies or respiratory illnesses.

Given this situation, many people turn to home tricks that help reduce condensation without making large investments. Among the most notable methods is a simple but effective one: placing a metal spoon in the window.

The spoon trick to remove humidity from the home

The spoon method does not require tools or special products. It is enough to use:

A metal spoon, preferably stainless steel.

Place it on the window frame.

Leave the handle toward the inside of the home and the concave part facing outward.

According to those who recommend this technique, the spoon helps capture part of the humidity before it condenses on the glass, reducing the amount of water that normally accumulates on the window.

How does the spoon trick work?

The operation of this trick is based on a physical principle related to condensation.

When warm, humid indoor air comes into contact with a cold surface, like a windowpane, the water vapor turns into small droplets . As a good thermal conductor, metal can cool more quickly and become a point where some of the vapor condenses before it does on the glass.

As a result, the amount of humidity that remains on the window decreases and the water runoff toward the frame is reduced.

What happens if I live in a house that has humidity?

Reducing condensation helps prevent various problems associated with humidity, including:

The appearance of mold and fungi.

Dark stains on walls and frames.

Deterioration of wood and paint.

Unpleasant odors caused by humidity.