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The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps the 2026 payment calendar published on its official website, where all the new payment dates for August are specified according to the different benefits.
It is essential to note that the exact day on which each of the benefits is delivered will depend on the time at which the beneficiary was born, and therefore varies across three different Wednesdays in the same month.
Not this Wednesday: the new confirmed dates to receive SSA benefits in August 2026
According to the provisions of the official calendar, the future deposit dates are
- Wednesday, August 12: those born between the 1st and the 10th of their month
- Wednesday, August 19: those born between the 11th and the 20th of their month
- Wednesday, August 26: those born between the 21st and the 31st of their month
What should I do if I do not receive my payment on the scheduled date?
The authorities’ instruction in this case is to wait at least 3 additional days before filing any claim, since the benefit could be deposited during this period.
If these dates pass and there is still no news, the instruction is to contact the authorities.
What SSA beneficiaries should review to avoid delays
The advice is for all beneficiaries to periodically verify that their bank details are updated within the Social Security Administration system, especially those who previously received checks by mail and had to migrate to electronic payments.
An error in the registered account or outdated information can cause unnecessary delays and affect the arrival of the monthly benefit.