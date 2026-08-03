The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps the 2026 payment calendar published on its official website, where all the new payment dates for August are specified according to the different benefits.

It is essential to note that the exact day on which each of the benefits is delivered will depend on the time at which the beneficiary was born, and therefore varies across three different Wednesdays in the same month.

According to the provisions of the official calendar, the future deposit dates are

Wednesday, August 12: those born between the 1st and the 10th of their month

Wednesday, August 19: those born between the 11th and the 20th of their month

Wednesday, August 26: those born between the 21st and the 31st of their month

The authorities’ instruction in this case is to wait at least 3 additional days before filing any claim, since the benefit could be deposited during this period.

If these dates pass and there is still no news, the instruction is to contact the authorities.

What SSA beneficiaries should review to avoid delays

The advice is for all beneficiaries to periodically verify that their bank details are updated within the Social Security Administration system, especially those who previously received checks by mail and had to migrate to electronic payments.