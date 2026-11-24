Businesswoman Yaiza Canosa defended the value of traditional trades amid the rise of technology and artificial intelligence (AI). In an interview on the Actitud Constante podcast, she questioned the lack of social recognition for professions such as plumbing, mechanics, electrical work and carpentry.

“I know more plumbers getting out of a Land Rover than IT developers,” said the entrepreneur, who believes technological progress should not make us forget the job opportunities and business possibilities that manual labor offers. In her view, AI should be seen as a tool to streamline processes, not as a threat to all workers.

Yaiza Canosa champions traditional trades amid the boom in artificial intelligence

Canosa explained that manual labor has been downplayed for years, especially because of the prominence gained by startups and tech companies. She said social media also contribute to that perception, since they show digital professions more often than other trades.

“ You go on social media and see people with a fancy car, but you don’t see mechanics, electricians or plumbers because they don’t have visibility ,” she said.

For the entrepreneur, it is necessary to restore recognition for these professions and show younger generations that there are job alternatives beyond coding and technology development. She also stressed that these sectors can make money, offer professional growth and even allow people to start their own business.

“Artificial intelligence is not taking our jobs”: the entrepreneur’s warning

Canosa also addressed the fear surrounding artificial intelligence and questioned the idea that its advance necessarily means the disappearance of jobs. From her perspective, the real risk is not learning how to use the new tools.

“ I think artificial intelligence is not taking our jobs. I think jobs will be taken by someone who knows how to use it better than we do ,” she said. In this regard, she explained that technology should help improve productivity and allow workers to spend more time on tasks that are more valuable to companies.

Starting workshops or tech companies: where Canosa sees the most business opportunities

The entrepreneur also focused on the message young people receive about their professional future. In her view, not everyone has to work in tech or develop skills related to programming to build a successful career.

“There are a lot of things technology doesn’t reach and never will,” she said. She also insisted that there are jobs that, even if they do not always carry social recognition, offer financial opportunities and room for growth.

Canosa argued that people can start businesses both in the tech sector and in traditional activities, and she questioned whether digital businesses are necessarily the most profitable option. “For me, technology has to be a tool that gives you optimization and lets you do more with less,” she summed up.

Finally, she compared the chances of starting businesses in both sectors and offered a reflection on the potential of traditional businesses: “ As of today, I think there are probably more chances of succeeding by setting up a lot of workshops than by setting up a lot of SaaS ( Software as a Service) ”.

The entrepreneur thus defended a vision of entrepreneurship in which technology can provide competitive advantages, but does not replace the value of trades or make the digital sector the only path to starting a business.