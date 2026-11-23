Microsoft published its post-incident report on the outage that hit Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services, with the disruption lasting nearly 24 hours starting Nov. 12. The company’s document says the problem stemmed from a dormant Windows defect that had been on gateway servers for months and left more than 80% of servers in North America unresponsive at the worst point.

Services affected included Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot, in a failure that adds to other Outlook, Excel, Word and Teams outages.

A defect hidden for three months

The defect affected a specific Microsoft 365 gateway configuration, not everyday Windows use. The change began rolling out in July 2026 and ran for more than three months without problems.

Load tests did not catch it because they used different traffic conditions and older hardware with fewer cores. On newer servers, the failure exhausted CPU and memory until they stopped responding.

How the failure cascaded

On Nov. 12 at 1:07 UTC, the automated system shifted Teams traffic to a redundant gateway that also handled Exchange Online. That was compounded by about 14% of capacity being offline for maintenance and by North America’s peak load.

The automatic redistribution of connections shifted the overload from one server to another and spread the outage across much of the fleet. By 19:20 UTC, Microsoft determined the problem was not a traffic spike, but the number of servers that were unavailable.

Why was recovery slow?

Each server required five steps: taking it out of service, restarting it from the failed state, applying the patch, restarting it again, and bringing it back into the pool. The teams recovered in groups.

On Nov. 13 at 7:20 UTC, a mitigation reversed the faulty change on part of the capacity. The incident was declared resolved on Nov. 14 at 4:15 UTC.

Exchange Online extended the message retry window from 24 to 48 hours. Microsoft found no permanently lost business messages and ruled out a cyberattack and the use of AI tools.