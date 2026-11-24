The State Department says on its official website what eligibility requirements must be met to renew a U.S. passport. These conditions are mandatory and allow no exceptions. Those who do not meet the requirements must apply for a new document using Form DS-11 .

One of the requirements for renewing a passport is that the document must be in good physical condition, with no serious damage that affects the readability of personal information or compromises its validity.

When is a passport considered severely damaged?

The State Department says a passport is severely damaged when it has any of the following conditions:

Stains caused by water contact. Mold. Major tears in the pages. Unofficial notes or marks on the biographical data page. Missing or torn visa pages. Punched holes or other significant physical damage.

The main problem with this damage is that it can compromise the document’s validity or make it harder to verify personal information and security features.

The State Department distinguishes serious damage from the normal wear that can come from everyday use of a passport. Examples of normal wear that do not require replacing the document include:

Pages bent from carrying the passport in a pocket.

Minor bends or creases in the cover.

Light wear on the edges.

A spreading or separation of the visa pages from opening and closing the document.

What happens when a passport is severely damaged, and why can’t it be renewed?

U.S. passport holders with severely damaged documents must apply for a new one using Form DS-11 and do so in person. They cannot use the standard renewal process by mail or online, since one requirement is to present a passport that has no damage beyond normal wear.

To replace the document, they must submit:

The damaged passport.

A signed statement explaining how the damage occurred.

Documentation proving U.S. citizenship.

A valid photo ID.

A new photo and payment of the required fees.

The measure aims to ensure the document remains intact and that personal information and security features can be properly verified.