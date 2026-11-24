The United States maintains a program that allows citizens of a select group of countries to travel to the country for tourism or business without applying for a traditional visa.

It is the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) together with the State Department, which currently includes 42 countries.

What the Visa Waiver Program is

The VWP is an agreement under which the United States allows citizens of certain countries to travel for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days without applying for a visa. Instead of a traditional visa, travelers must obtain an online authorization. The program is designed to speed up entry for visitors from countries considered trusted partners while maintaining security checks.

These are the 42 countries whose citizens can travel to the United States without a visa through the program, grouped by region:

Europe (32): Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific (7): Australia, Brunei, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Middle East (2): Israel and Qatar.

Americas (1): Chile.

Everyone must get ESTA approval

Traveling under the VWP exempts visitors from the traditional visa, but not from all paperwork: an authorization called ESTA is required (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) and must be approved before boarding. ESTA is an electronic authorization, not a visa, but without it, travelers cannot board a flight or ship bound for the United States.

What the requirements are

To use the Visa Waiver Program, several conditions must be met:

Be a citizen or national of one of the participating countries.

Have an approved ESTA before traveling. The authorization is usually valid for about two years, or until the passport expires.

Have an electronic passport (e-passport), meaning a passport with an embedded electronic chip.

Travel for tourism, business or transit, for a maximum of 90 days .

Not be subject to the restrictions in the 2015 law: people who are nationals of certain countries or who have traveled to them (such as Iran, Iraq, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen since 2011, or Cuba since 2021) are generally excluded from the program and must apply for a visa.

In addition, having had a visa denied or certain background issues can result in an ESTA being denied.