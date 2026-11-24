A cloudy film on the inside of the windshield can become more noticeable when the sun is shining directly at it. To clean the glass and reduce streaks, AAA Club Alliance recommends using white vinegar diluted in water, a few drops of dish soap, and two microfiber cloths.

The organization explains that some materials inside the car can release gases that leave residue on the glass. Cigarette smoke can also make cleaning more difficult.

If an oily film reappears after cleaning the windshield, AAA says a small coolant leak in the heating system could be the cause.

The recommended ratio for mixing white vinegar, water, and dish soap

The recommended ratio is one part white vinegar to three parts water. Add a few drops of liquid dish soap to the solution. The guide says to wet a microfiber cloth with the mixture and wring it out well before wiping the glass.

How to clean a windshield without leaving streaks

Dampen a microfiber cloth with the solution and wring it out well. Wipe the glass with the cloth to remove residue. Dry with another clean microfiber cloth free of lint and grease. To avoid circular streaks, AAA recommends drying with straight strokes.

If the liquid splashes onto the dashboard or a painted surface, the advice is to wipe it off right away. If the glass is tinted, AAA recommends checking with the company that installed the film to confirm that the solution is compatible with the coating.

Other uses for white vinegar around the home

Distilled white vinegar can help remove mineral buildup and soap residue from sinks, drains and shower enclosures, according to the Harvard School of Public Health.

It can also be used to loosen scale on a showerhead. The University of Arizona Extension service recommends mixing equal parts white vinegar and water in a plastic bag, submerging the showerhead in the solution, and letting it soak for up to an hour. Then remove the bag and clean off any loosened deposits.