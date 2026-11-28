In 2023 Bill Gates published a post on his personal blog saying that the age of AI had just begun and predicting the impact the technology would have on key areas such as education, work, and health. While he still holds that optimistic view, he said in August that the world is going through a “turbulent era of AI.”

“We need a plan to make sure the good outweighs the bad,” the billionaire said, adding that progress is happening so quickly that we don’t have the tools to control the damage it can cause.

“Even under the best circumstances, the transition to this new era of AI will be one of the most turbulent moments in human history,” he said.

Bill Gates Wants to Slow AI’s Advance, Says It Will Be a Turbulent Era Even in the Best Case

In the view of the Microsoft co-founder, neither leaders nor experts nor communities are dealing properly with the challenges posed by the use of AI.

“Part of this is that many people underestimate the impact AI will have,” Gates says, adding that “If someone had a credible plan for slowing down AI advances globally, I would likely support it,” though he does not think that will be feasible.

What AI Risks Does Bill Gates Warn About?

One of his main concerns is that the people who need the most time to adapt are the ones who have the least, and he cites office workers or people earning $20 an hour who lose their jobs because if a robot does the task, it costs only $10.

“AI will take on jobs in law, customer service, medicine, software and factories. It will affect these industries quickly, over a decade rather than a few generations. There will be some new jobs, but without the right policies there will be far fewer than exist today,” he warned in his post.

He also explains that AI can empower people with bad intentions and even other AIs to do more harm, making fraud, misinformation, deepfakes, and surveillance easier.

He also says it poses a risk to children and human relationships, given that the way language models respond does not encourage people to leave their comfort zone: “They’re always available and they never get mad at you,” Gates says, so they can become a safe place and, as a result, threaten connections with others.

Bill Gates Still Keeps a Positive View of AI

Even with the risks it poses, the billionaire holds one clear view: AI can make everyday life easier, more affordable, and broader in options for people of all social classes.

“In all these areas, the key word is ‘can’: AI can improve the lives of people at any income level. But it won’t do it automatically,” he said.

As first steps to address the problem, Gates stressed the importance of creating a national and international framework for its use, developing a public “human reserve” plan for jobs to ensure certain jobs continue to be done by humans, and finally proposing that companies that replace workers with robots contribute financially to the system.

“This unprecedented technology demands an unprecedented global response. If we do this right, the payoff for humanity will be phenomenal and the world will be a more equitable place,” he said.