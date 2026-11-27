Watermelon is a star fruit for hot days, standing out as a sweet, healthy and refreshing snack, but its benefits go beyond taste: Experts highlight its health benefits and recommend it for people who want to lose weight.

Like other fruits in the “melons” group, this fruit stands out for its low calorie content. A one-cup serving of cubed watermelon has between 45 and 60 calories, according to Harvard in a publication prepared for the medical school.

Watermelon may help with cholesterol and blood pressure, and has other health benefits

According to Harvard, watermelon contains several nutrients known for their benefits to heart health.

One of them is lycopene, a type of antioxidant that can help improve cholesterol levels and blood pressure. It is also a source of citrulline, an amino acid that helps boost nitric oxide levels, a substance that promotes the relaxation of blood vessels and helps lower blood pressure.

Dietitian Lara Whitson, RD, LD, wrote in a Cleveland Clinic article that this fruit is a great source of hydration for the body, since it is made up of about 91% water.

The expert also explains that the antioxidants in this fruit promote good health and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, while supporting eye health.

Its vitamin C content can support the immune system, while the amino acid citrulline helps support healthy circulation and post-workout recovery.

The fruit’s vitamins, meanwhile, promote skin health, and its plant compounds may aid digestion.

Why watermelon is recommended for people trying to lose weight

Harvard explains that, thanks to its low calorie content, watermelon is a great sweet option for people looking to manage their weight.

Whitson agrees and explains that, because it contains so much water, it helps people feel full for longer.