The 2026-2027 school calendar now makes it possible to anticipate when classes will end at some public schools in California and how long the year-end break will last.

According to the schedule, winter break will begin in the fourth week of December 2026 and run through mid-January 2027.

When do winter break start in California public schools?

According to the 2026-2027 school calendar, winter break will begin Monday, Dec. 21, 2026. From that day on, students will stop attending classes for the year-end holidays. These include Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, and San Jose, although the return dates vary.

The period also includes the Christmas and New Year celebrations, giving families several weeks to plan their activities without the usual school routine.

When do classes resume in January 2027?

The calendar lists winter break through Jan. 12, 2027, inclusive. Based on the dates and the no-school days listed in the schedule, the return is generally set for Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2027.

However, the Beverly Hills Unified School District calendar, for example, says break will begin Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, but end on Jan. 1, 2027. In that case, classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 4, 2027.

In other districts, such as Los Angeles Unified School District, the break will run through Friday, Jan. 8, 2027, and students will return to class on Monday, Jan. 11, 2027.

San Diego Unified plans to return to classes on Monday, Jan. 4, 2027, while Palo Alto Unified schools will reopen starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027.

How does the school calendar continue in 2027?

After winter break, students will resume activities and have other breaks during the year.

In Los Angeles Unified, for example, the calendar includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Jan. 18, 2027, and spring break from March 22 to 26, 2027. The last day of classes is set for June 4, 2027.

In Beverly Hills Unified, by contrast, spring break will be from March 29 to April 2, 2027, and the school year will end on May 27, 2027.