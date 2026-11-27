More than 3 million people are expected to go through airport security across the US on Sunday, the heaviest day of the Thanksgiving travel rush, according to the Transportation Security Administration .

That’s far above a typical day this week. TSA expects to screen about 17.6 million passengers over a seven-day window that began Tuesday and ends Monday, which works out to roughly 2.5 million a day.

TSA Administrator David P. Cummins said Tuesday that the agency is staffed for the surge. He added that travelers who arrive prepared help checkpoints move faster for everyone.

How crowded will US airports be on Sunday?

Sunday is when the biggest wave of holiday travelers heads home before the workweek, so the crowding won’t stop at the security line. Expect waits at parking garages, airline counters and bag drop too.

If your plans are flexible, flying any other day in the holiday window means fewer people at the airport. TSA puts Sunday at the top of its projections for the whole period.

If you’re stuck with a Sunday flight, timing matters most. TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one, with extra time for parking and check-in.

Expect waits at parking garages, airline counters and bag drop too. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What should you do if you have to fly the Sunday after Thanksgiving?

A little preparation before you leave home can save time at the checkpoint. TSA points travelers to a few basics:

ID in hand: Have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, a passport or another accepted ID out before you reach the officer.

Pack with the rules in mind: TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” tool on its website tells you whether an item can go in a carry-on, a checked bag or neither.

PreCheck with kids: Children 17 and under can use TSA PreCheck lanes for free with an enrolled parent or guardian, as long as they meet the agency’s guidelines.

For questions on the go, travelers can text “AskTSA” at 275-872. Live agents answer from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, and an automated assistant is available around the clock.

Travelers with disabilities or medical conditions can call TSA Cares at 855-787-2227 to request help at the checkpoint.