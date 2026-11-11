Miami public schools’ winter break will begin on Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, and end on Friday, Jan. 1, 2027. That is according to the official Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) calendar, which calls for school to be closed for elementary and secondary students during that period and also includes district employees, with some work exceptions.

When winter break starts in Miami schools

While the Miami-Dade County Public Schools calendar says “Winter recess for students and employees” begins on Monday, Dec. 21, the break starts a few days earlier because Friday, Dec. 18, will be a Teacher Planning Day, so students will not have classes that day .

When students return to class

According to the school calendar, the break will run through Christmas and New Year’s celebrations until Jan. 1, 2027. Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

Which schools are included in the year-end break

The dates correspond to the 2026-2027 Miami-Dade County Public Schools calendar and apply to the district’s public elementary and secondary schools.

The document also notes that there are exceptions for certain 12-month employees and staff covered by specific labor agreements. In particular, it says the break applies to employees, “with the exception of Fraternal Order of Police and select 12-month employees”.