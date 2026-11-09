The 2026-2027 school calendar from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) in Mexico states that there will be no classes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026 in preschool, elementary and middle schools. The date is part of the teacher work suspensions scheduled for the school year.

The calendar was established under Agreement No. 07/07/26, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), and includes 185 school days for public and private schools in the National Education System.

With this day off, students will have a four-day long weekend, since there will also be no school activities on Friday, Nov. 13.

Why Mexico will have no classes on Monday, Nov. 16

The suspension on Monday, Nov. 16 appears directly in the official calendar for the 2026-2027 school year. In the version published by the DOF, the date is listed among the teacher work suspension days.

The date marks the observance of the Mexican Revolution, whose official commemoration is moved to the third Monday in November.

Therefore, basic education students will not be required to attend classes that day. The rule applies to preschool, elementary and middle schools, both public and private, that are part of the National Education System.

How the November long weekend falls

According to the school calendar and the administrative activities scheduled for that period, students’ break will be organized as follows:

Friday, Nov. 13: no classes because of grade reporting and teachers’ administrative duties.

Saturday, Nov. 14: weekend.

Sunday, Nov. 15: weekend.

Monday, Nov. 16: teacher work suspension for the observance of the Mexican Revolution.

Mexico: There will also be no classes on Friday, Nov. 13

There will also be no classes on Friday, Nov. 13 for preschool, elementary and middle school students. That day, teachers will carry out activities related to the first grade reporting period of the school year and administrative duties.

That means that, although students will have the day off, teachers will still have to carry out school and administrative activities under the 2026-2027 school calendar.