The Social Security Administration (SSA) has introduced a new document for certain people approved for disability benefits after a hearing. The Decision Notice replaces multiple decision documents with a single, shorter notice designed to make the outcome easier to understand.

The agency began rolling out the new document in October 2026, initially for a limited number of fully favorable disability hearing decisions. Its use will expand over time as the SSA monitors the implementation.

What information will the new Social Security notice include?

The new Decision Notice will bring together key information about the disability decision in one document. According to the SSA, it will include:

A statement confirming that the decision is fully favorable.

The date the claimant’s disability began.

The reason the agency determined that the person has a disability.

Recipients will also be able to access the notice through their personal my Social Security accounts. Those who want more detailed information about the decision can request it through a Decisional Worksheet, which will be available in their electronic case folder.

What remains unchanged for Social Security disability recipients?

Although the SSA is changing how it communicates certain hearing decisions, several aspects of the process will remain the same. The new notice will continue to explain how to receive benefits, file an appeal, and contact the agency for assistance.

If a fee agreement applies to the case, the SSA will also include a separate Fee Order with the notice. The agency clarified that all other aspects of the disability decision process remain unchanged.

The SSA began rolling out the new notification system in October 2026. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

During the rollout, the SSA will continue issuing its standard Notice of Decision and Decision and Fee Order documents in cases that have not yet transitioned to the new format.