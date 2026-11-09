Public schools in New York City, the Los Angeles Unified School District and Boston will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, for Veterans Day.

The closure appears in New York’s official calendar for the 2026-27 school year. The break applies to that day, and classes resume on Thursday, Nov. 12, although some New York students will be dismissed early that day.

Which schools close on Wednesday, Nov. 11

In New York, the official calendar covers the city’s public schools, from programs for 3-year-olds through 12th grade, including kindergarten.

Education officials say families with students in private, parochial, charter, NYCEEC early childhood centers or family child care programs should check their institution’s calendar.

In Los Angeles, the Unified School District calendar (LAUSD) also includes Nov. 11 as a Veterans Day holiday. The information applies to the schools and programs that follow that district calendar.

In Boston, the Boston Public Schools calendar, which covers pre-K, kindergarten and grades 1 through 12, marks the date as a day when school buildings and central offices are closed.

When classes resume and what changes for some New York students

According to the calendars reviewed, classes are set to resume on Thursday, Nov. 12, in all three public systems.

However, in New York that date coincides with parent-teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 schools. Students at those schools will be dismissed three hours earlier than usual, according to the general calendar.

The city warns that conference dates may vary at individual schools. Families should check their school’s communications to confirm the correct schedule.