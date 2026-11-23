New York City public schools will remain closed from Thursday, Dec. 24, 2026, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027 for winter break.

According to the 2026-2027 school calendar for the New York City Public Schools system (NYCPS), students will return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 4, 2027, after the weekend as well.

Why are there no classes in New York public schools?

The official NYCPS calendar sets a winter recess that coincides with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. During that period, school buildings will not have regular academic activity.

The document lists the dates from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 as “Winter Recess; schools closed”.

When do New York public schools reopen?

Students must return to the classroom on Monday, Jan. 4, 2027. Friday, Jan. 1, will be the last official day of the break, but school activities will not resume until after Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3.

Key dates for the 2026-2027 school break:

Thursday, Dec. 24: School break begins.

Friday, Dec. 25: Christmas; no classes.

Dec. 26-31: Winter break continues.

Friday, Jan. 1, 2027: Last day of the break.

Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3: Weekend.

Monday, Jan. 4: Back to class.

Which schools are affected by the 2026-2027 winter break?

The suspension of classes applies to public schools run by NYCPS and includes the educational programs that are part of the city public school system: from 3-K, pre-K, and kindergarten through elementary and high school.

It is worth noting that private, parochial and charter schools, New York City Early Education Centers (NYCEEC) and family child care programs may set their own dates .

The calendar also includes other breaks during 2027, including the midwinter recess, from Feb. 15 to 19, and spring break, from April 22 to 30. The last day of classes for the 2026-2027 school year will be Monday, June 28.