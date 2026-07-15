The traffic sign with a car on the side inside a yellow diamond warns of a steep drop between the lane and the shoulder. It is the official sign known as “Shoulder Drop Off”.

It is part of the signage system used by the DMV in the United States. It is placed where the height difference between the pavement and the shoulder exceeds three inches.

What exactly does the tilted car sign mean?

The symbol represents the moment when a vehicle drops toward the shoulder because of the difference in ground level. It does not indicate the condition of the side ground, only that it is lower than the lane.

When the height difference is less than three inches, the sign “Low Shoulder” is used instead, a less critical version of the same warning.

Similar signs that can be confused

Low Shoulder (W8-9): slight drop, less than three inches.

Soft Shoulder (W8-4): dirt or gravel shoulder, with no marked drop.

Uneven Lanes: height difference between lanes, common in road work zones.

What should the driver do if they see this sign on the road?

If the wheels drop onto the shoulder, the driver should hold the steering wheel firmly and keep it straight, without jerking it suddenly. Speed should be reduced gradually.

Before getting back into the lane, it is best to wait until you have full control of the vehicle and check traffic behind you. Turning the wheel abruptly at high speed can cause you to lose control of the car.