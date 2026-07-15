In the United States, the official holiday calendar includes a total of 11 holiday dates that are intended to commemorate events of national and international significance.

During these days, customers of institutions such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo will have to keep in mind that all branches lower their shutters and stop in-person service, so in-person transactions will be suspended.

In that context, the next closure will take place in September, on the occasion of Labor Day or Workers’ Day, and will last 24 hours. During this day, only online transactions or those made at ATMs will be allowed.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo closure nationwide: what day will it be

Labor Day is celebrated in the United States year after year on the first Monday in September, which this year will fall on Monday, September 7.

“In 1882, the first American labor unions proposed creating a holiday to recognize workers’ contribution to the country. In 1894, Congress declared the first Monday in September a federal holiday,” says USA.gov.

The transactions that can be carried out during these 24 hours at Bank of America and Wells Fargo

It is important to note that, despite the branch closure, the various ATMs of both banks will maintain their normal operation to carry out basic transactions such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, transfers, etc.

On the other hand, the online services of the banks also remain active, although it is advisable to check the website in each case to find out which services will be available and which could experience delays.