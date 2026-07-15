It is common to see cars with a red ribbon hanging from the rearview mirror, a detail that many drivers consider simply decorative or completely overlook.

Behind that custom there is a tradition that has remained in force for years and continues to arouse curiosity.

What does it mean to hang a red ribbon on the rearview mirror?

The red ribbon represents a amulet against bad luck, envy, and the so-called “evil eye”.

According to various popular beliefs, the color red acts as a symbolic barrier capable of repelling bad energies and protecting both the vehicle and those traveling in it .

For that reason, many people decide to place it when they buy a new car, after suffering an accident or before embarking on a long trip.

Why is it placed specifically on the rearview mirror?

The rearview mirror occupies a central place within the vehicle and, for those who follow this tradition, has a special meaning.

In addition to being one of the first elements the driver sees when getting into the car, it visually accompanies the entire journey. That is why it is considered the ideal place to put this type of protective amulet.

Does it have any legal meaning or is it a traffic sign?

No. The red ribbon is not part of traffic signs nor does it indicate an emergency or a special condition of the vehicle.

It is simply a popular belief without recognition within traffic regulations. However, specialists remind us that any object placed on the rearview mirror should be small and should not interfere with the driver’s field of vision.

Where does this tradition come from?

Although it is now common to see it in different Latin American countries, the protective symbolism of the color red has much older roots.

In different Mediterranean and European cultures, red was used as a color associated with protection. It also appears in traditions linked to Kabbalah and in numerous Latin American popular beliefs, where it is considered an element capable of attracting good fortune and warding off negative influences.

Over time, that custom ended up being transferred to the automobile.