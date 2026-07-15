7-Eleven has shared new details about its previously announced restructuring plan, confirming that hundreds of locations across North America will either close permanently or be converted to a different business model. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to improve profitability and streamline operations.

The convenience store chain’s parent company, Seven & i Holdings, said the plan affects 645 locations in total during its 2026 fiscal year. However, not all of those stores will shut down permanently, as some will continue operating in a different format.

How Many 7-Eleven Stores Will Close?

According to Seven & i Holdings, 415 stores are scheduled to close permanently, while 230 locations will be converted into wholesale fuel stores. Together, these changes account for the previously announced total of 645 affected locations across North America.

The company said the restructuring is intended to optimize its store network by focusing on higher-performing locations and adjusting operations in markets where demand has changed.

Why Is 7-Eleven Closing Stores?

Seven & i Holdings said the plan is part of a long-term effort to strengthen its business and improve efficiency. The company is reviewing its retail footprint while adapting to changing consumer habits and market conditions.

The convenience store giant will shut down some locations and transfer others to new operators as part of a major restructuring plan.

Despite the closures, 7-Eleven is not shrinking its overall expansion plans. The company also expects to open 205 new stores during the same fiscal year, showing that it continues to invest in strategic locations while reducing or converting underperforming sites.

For now, 7-Eleven has not released a public list of the specific stores that will close or be converted. Additional details may be announced as the restructuring moves forward.