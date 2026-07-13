A homemade cleaning trick proposes soaking the broom in hot water with salt overnight to renew its bristles and extend its useful life. The technique combines basic household ingredients and is gaining popularity among those looking to keep their tools in good condition without spending extra money.

The method circulates on sites specialized in cleaning tips and consists of combining salt, white vinegar and hot water in a bucket. The mixture acts on the bristles and helps remove dirt accumulated through daily use.

Why does the salt trick in the broom work?

Salt acts as a natural fiber hardener. When combined with hot water and vinegar , it helps the bristles regain firmness and stop spreading apart or deforming over time.

To apply it, you need few items and precise amounts:

A bucket with very hot water

One cup of white vinegar

Half a cup of salt

The broom to be treated

How is the method applied and what results does it leave?

The procedure is simple: fill the bucket with hot water until the bristles are covered, add the vinegar and then the salt, and soak the broom for at least thirty minutes, although leaving it overnight enhances the effect.

When removing it, it is advisable to shake it and let it dry upside down, with the bristles facing the drain of a shower or sink, so the excess water can drain off. The result is a firmer broom with a longer useful life, ready to keep being used without losing effectiveness.