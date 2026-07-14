The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website which cases in which a driver can have their driver’s license suspended due to the violations accumulated in their driving record.

In that jurisdiction, fines are translated into a point system, whose amount will depend on the violation being committed.

When the allowed limit is exceeded over two years of driving, the driver’s license will be suspended by the authorities.

Driver’s license suspensions in July and August: who can receive them

According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify high-risk drivers”.

In that sense, those who in July and August accumulate and reach 11 points counting from the last 24 months since the first recorded violation may have their driving permit suspended as a result.

How the violations accumulated within the driving record are measured

According to the official table shared by the DMV, the points for each recorded violation are accumulated as follows

Unspecified speed: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points

Permitting aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Engaging in speed contests or races: 5 points

Defective brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Following too closely behind another vehicle (tailgating): 4 points

Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points

Defective brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

“A definite suspension means that you lose your driver’s permit or driving privilege for a certain period of time,” the DMV states. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be specified.