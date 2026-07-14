En esta noticia
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) specifies on its official website which cases in which a driver can have their driver’s license suspended due to the violations accumulated in their driving record.
In that jurisdiction, fines are translated into a point system, whose amount will depend on the violation being committed.
When the allowed limit is exceeded over two years of driving, the driver’s license will be suspended by the authorities.
Driver’s license suspensions in July and August: who can receive them
According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify high-risk drivers”.
In that sense, those who in July and August accumulate and reach 11 points counting from the last 24 months since the first recorded violation may have their driving permit suspended as a result.
How the violations accumulated within the driving record are measured
According to the official table shared by the DMV, the points for each recorded violation are accumulated as follows
- Unspecified speed: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Permitting aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Engaging in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Defective brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following too closely behind another vehicle (tailgating): 4 points
- Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Railroad crossing violation: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points
- Defective brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
“A definite suspension means that you lose your driver’s permit or driving privilege for a certain period of time,” the DMV states. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be specified.