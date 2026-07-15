At breakfast time, oatmeal and granola are two popular options that many people choose every day to start their routine.

While both can be included without issue in a varied diet, they are not the same: they differ in composition, processing, and nutritional value.

Oatmeal or granola? What is the difference?

Oatmeal is a whole grain cereal that can be found in different formats depending on its degree of processing. There are options ranging from whole grains to instant oatmeal, with several alternatives in between.

Granola, on the other hand, is a preparation made with oatmeal combined with other ingredients, such as nuts, seeds, and in many cases sweeteners.

Nutritionally, oatmeal can provide

Soluble and insoluble fiber

Phosphorus

Thiamine

Magnesium

Zinc

For its part, granola provides

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Fiber

Sugars

Fats

Sodium

Potassium

Which is better to buy? Oatmeal or granola?

While the choice is personal and will always depend on the consumer’s taste and habits, experts advise always paying attention to the degree of processing and the added ingredients.

Minimally processed whole-grain oatmeal can provide nutrients without additional ingredients, while in the case of granola, the advice is to check the label and choose options that contain less added sugar or flavorings.