Traffic signs play a fundamental role in ensuring road safety and organizing traffic. However, some are uncommon, and many drivers do not know what they indicate when they encounter them on the road.

One of them is the yellow sign with a cross, a rail, and a dash, a warning sign that often causes confusion and can make the difference between safe driving and a risky maneuver near railroad tracks.

What does the yellow traffic sign with a cross, a rail and a dash mean?

This sign is a warning of proximity to a railroad crossing and indicates that the driver is approaching a place where a railway line intersects the road.

The cross represents the railroad crossing, the rail symbolizes the tracks, and the dash indicates the proximity of the level crossing.

As it is a warning sign, its purpose is for drivers to reduce speed, increase attention, and prepare to cross safely.

Where is this sign usually found?

The yellow sign with a cross, a rail and a dash is usually installed before:

Level crossings.

Rail crossings without barriers.

Areas with reduced visibility.

Rural roads or routes where trains run.

Its presence warns that the driver must take extra care before crossing the tracks.

What should drivers do when they see it?

When they encounter this sign, motorists must take extra precautions before reaching the tracks.

The main recommendations are:

Reduce speed when approaching the crossing.

Look in both directions along the railway line.

Respect barriers, lights and sound signals , if any.

Do not try to cross when a train is approaching.

Never stop on the tracks.

These measures help reduce the risk of accidents at one of the most dangerous points for vehicle traffic.

The mistake many drivers make

One of the most common mistakes is to confuse this sign with another road warning or ignore it by considering that it does not represent an immediate danger.

It is also common for some drivers not to slow down or to cross the tracks without checking whether a train is approaching.

Traffic authorities remind drivers that a train needs a considerable distance to stop, so it always has the right of way at railroad crossings.