There are several combinations to complement house cleaning, and mixing white vinegar with detergent has become one of the favorites for those who want to choose more homemade options.

The combination of white vinegar and liquid detergent is one of the most popular cleaning tricks for taking advantage of two different functions: on the one hand, it degreases and on the other, it removes mineral or soap residue.

What is mixing white vinegar and detergent for

Among the main uses given to this combination are cleaning kitchen surfaces such as countertops, stovetops and tiles, as well as removing built-up grease on cabinets or furniture.

They also remove water marks on faucets or glass and help clean the sink, showers and bathroom screens.

How to mix white vinegar and detergent

To use this mixture, it is necessary to mix one cup of white vinegar, one cup of liquid dish detergent and a sprayer or bottle.

The ingredients should be placed in a container and too much foam should be avoided. This mixture should be sprayed on the surface to be cleaned and left to act for between 5 and 10 minutes.

Then, it should be rinsed with water and the surface dried with a clean cloth. This combination should not be mixed with bleach or other chemical products so that toxic gases are not generated.

Why white vinegar and detergent are recommended

It is recommended because it is economical, easy to prepare and reduces the use of more abrasive products. In addition, it allows several surfaces to be cleaned with a single mixture. However, it cannot be used on marble, unsealed granite or natural stone, since the vinegar can damage them.