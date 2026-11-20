Florida drivers will see a new requirement on their driver’s licenses starting next year. A recently approved state law requires the documents issued to U.S. citizens to include their citizenship status, introducing a new designation when residents obtain, renew, or replace their credentials.

The measure is part of House Bill 991, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on April 1, 2026. Although the legislation takes effect on January 1, 2027, the specific requirement for driver’s licenses and identification cards must be implemented by July 1, 2027.

This will change on the Florida driver’s license in 2027

Under section 322.034 of the Florida Statutes, driver’s licenses and identification cards issued to applicants recorded as U.S. citizens must include their legal citizenship status. The requirement applies when the state issues a new document or processes a renewal or replacement.

This means that current license holders will not have to replace their documents immediately. Instead, the new designation will be incorporated as they complete the corresponding issuance or renewal procedures.

The legislation also establishes that people who become U.S. citizens must update their legal status on their driver’s licenses or identification cards.

The measure is part of House Bill 991, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis on April 1, 2026. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Can immigrants still get a driver’s license in Florida?

The new provision does not prohibit noncitizens with lawful immigration status from obtaining a Florida driver’s license. People who meet the state’s existing eligibility requirements can continue to apply for the document.

Florida already has separate rules governing which immigrants can receive state-issued credentials. Under Section 322.033, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles cannot issue driver’s licenses or identification cards to unauthorized immigrants or undocumented individuals.

However, eligible immigrants with legal status, including permanent residents and certain temporary visa holders, can still obtain a license by presenting the required documentation. The new citizenship designation does not change that general eligibility rule.